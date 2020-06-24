Golmaal Again To Re-Release In COVID-Free New Zealand. 'The Show Must Go On,' Writes Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: itsrohitshetty)

Highlights Rohit Shetty announced the news on his Instagram profile

Golmaal Again is the first Hindi film to get a re-launch post COVID

New Zealand is opening its theatres on June 25

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's 2017 film Golmaal Again is all set to re-release in New Zealand, which is now COVID-free. Also, it will be the first Hindi film to get a re-launch post COVID, stated Rohit Shetty. On Wednesday morning, Rohit Shetty shared the news on his Instagram profile. He shared the version of the poster that will release in New Zealand and he signed off his post saying, "As it is rightly said - The show must go on." In Gomaal Again, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, and Johnny Lever reprised their roles, while Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh were the latest additions.

Rohit Shetty, in his post, wrote: "New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the first Hindi film to get a re-launch post COVID. New Zealand is now COVID free and is opening its theatres on June 25 with Golmaal Again."

Take a look at Rohit Shetty's post here:

Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the popular Golmaal series (not to be confused with the Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1979 film Gol Maal). Golmaal Again, which is also available on OTT platform Amazon Prime, is a horror comedy. In November last year, the film's director Rohit Shetty and the film's lead actor Ajay Devgn announced Golmaal Five. Ajay wrote: "A film franchise which is not only the longest running one in Hindi cinema but also happens to be one of my favourites! Prepare yourself for yet another laugh riot with Golmaal Five."

The Golmaal series of films first released in 2006. Besides The Golmaal series regulars, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Anjana Sukhani, Sharman Joshi, Celina Jaitley and Rimmi Sen also featured in different parts.