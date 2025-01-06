Advertisement

Golden Globes 2025: Timothee Chalamet's Plus One Was The Usual Suspect - Girlfriend Kylie Jenner

This marks the second year in a row that the actor brought Kylie as his date to the Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2025: Timothee Chalamet's Plus One Was The Usual Suspect - Girlfriend Kylie Jenner
New Delhi:

It was a night of Hollywood glitz and Emilia Perez's big victory at the 82nd edition of the annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Among other things, it was also a date night (of sorts) for actor Timothee Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

While Kylie skipped the red carpet, she was seen sitting next to her boyfriend of two years. The American socialite came to cheer for Timothee, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

For their date night, Kylie stunned in a shimmery silver gown, her hair styled in elegant Old Hollywood waves. Meanwhile, Timothee looked dapper as usual.

This marks the second year in a row that the actor brought Kylie as his date to the Golden Globes. In 2024, Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Wonka. 

Earlier, a source told People that Timothee Chalamet has become "part of the family" and that Kylie's children with Travis Scott now consider him a "friend." "Her relationship with him is great and effortless," the source shared in December 2024. "He's really supportive of her priorities and adapts to her schedule. They're both committed to making it work," they added.

