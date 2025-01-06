Golden Globes 2025: <i>All We Imagine As Light</i> Director Payal Kapadia Lit Up The Red Carpet And How

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards marked the official commencement of the 2025 awards season. Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine As Light captured global attention. The film received nominations in two prominent categories: Best Director and Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language.

On the red carpet, Kapadia looked stunning in a customised black dress, her hair styled in a messy bun.

For India, the evening was particularly significant as Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light earned recognition on the global stage with its Golden Globe nominations. Kapadia competes for Best Director against other esteemed filmmakers like Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Sean Baker (Anora), and Edward Berger (Conclave).

The film is also vying for the award for Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language, where it faces competition from other highly regarded films like Emilia Perez, The Girl with the Needle, I'm Still Here, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

Held at Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the Golden Globes brought together an array of A-list celebrities from both film and television. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the event set the stage for the prestigious awards season, with Hollywood stars such as Angelina Jolie, Ariana Grande, and Colman Domingo gracing the red carpet.

This year's Golden Globes featured an impressive roster of presenters, including Hollywood luminaries like Andrew Garfield, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot among others.

The festivities also included the Golden Gala, a pre-event ceremony where two prestigious awards were presented. Viola Davis received the Cecil B. DeMille Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry, while Ted Danson was honoured with the Carol Burnett Award for his distinguished career in television.

The gala was a star-studded occasion, attended by icons such as Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, and Carol Burnett.