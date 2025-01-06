Golden Globes 2025: Pic Of Nicole Kidman Greeting Paps With <i>Namaste</i> Is Crazy Viral

Hollywood award season kickstarted with the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday. The who's who of Hollywood attended the event. Nicole Kidman stepped on the red carpet dressed in a customised one-shoulder backless Balenciaga Couture gown. After greeting the paps with flying kisses, Nicole folded her hands in namaste and waved at her fans standing on the sideline.

Nicole Kidman was nominated at Golden Globes 2025 in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in the Motion Picture – Drama category for her role in Babygirl. Other nominees in the category included Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl, Angelina Jolie for Maria, Tilda Swinton for The Room Next Door, Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here and Kate Winslet for Lee. Finally, Fernanda emerged as the winner of the night.

Earlier, Nicole Kidman talked about her character in Babygirl in an interview with W magazine. The actress said, "It captivated me; it didn't scare me. Yes, there's sex, but it's existential in its crisis for this character: A woman's having an exploration of who she is at this particular age, in this relationship—the different roles that she plays, her desire to hold on to her power and then relinquish it. It's very honest, which I love.

Praising Babygirl's writer-director Halina Reijn, Nicole Kidman added, "Halina has taken that genre of 90s sexual thrillers and subverted it and made it her own. This is her third film as a director, but as an actress, she worked with Belgian theatre director Ivo van Hove quite a lot. She's incredibly rigorous in terms of performance and commitment. She wrote it, she's directed it, and she basically could play every role in it.”