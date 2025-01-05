Palm Springs International Film Festival 2025: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Mother: "This Is For You"

Nicole Kidman attended the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival and became emotional while accepting the International Star Award from Jamie Lee Curtis. During her acceptance speech, the actress honoured her late mother Janelle Ann Kidman and dedicated the award to her.

Nicole thanked Babygirl filmmaker Halina Reijn for casting her in the film and shared that she is still grieving the loss of her mother, Janelle. Holding back tears, she said that she was finally able to dedicate the award to her mother, something she wasn't able to do at the Venice Film Festival.

"Thank you for giving me the chance to say, 'This is for my mom. My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now. I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all and I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community," she said.

With tears in her eyes, she added, "I'm sorry that I'm crying, I didn't want to do that," Kidman said. "But I feel my mom right now so this is for you."

Janelle Ann Kidman died in September last year. The news of Janelle Ann Kidman's death broke out when Nicole Kidman won an award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.

Director Halina Reijn accepted the award on Kidman's behalf and read a statement from the actress: "I'm in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."



