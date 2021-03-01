Golden Globes 2021: 'Can You Hear Me?' - Daniel Kaluuya's Winning Speech Was On Mute

Golden Globes: Daniel Kaluuya in a still from the Zoom call. (courtesy goldenglobes)

Of course it was going to happen and it happened with the very first winning speech of the 78th Golden Globes, Hollywood's first award show of the year. Daniel Kaluuya scored the opening win of the ceremony - Best Supporting Actor (Film) for his performance as Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah. The 32-year-old British actor launched into his acceptance speech - except, he was still on mute, only realising when presenter Laura Dern began accepting on his behalf. "Is this on? Can you hear me now?" Daniel Kaluuya was heard saying as he unmuted himself - surely words that sum up every Zoom call ever.

On Twitter, there was really no keeping calm:

The first Globes winner is on mute - thank you Daniel Kaluuya ('cause we've all been there) and congrats!! — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) March 1, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya being on mute to accept his #GoldenGlobe is truly the most 2021 thing. — Samantha Kubota (@samanthakubota) March 1, 2021

Lol Daniel Kaluuya being on mute for the first award summarizes the last 365 days #GoldenGlobes — Faus (@FausC6) March 1, 2021

"You're on mute" - everyone yelling at their TVs and Daniel Kaluuya #GoldenGlobes — Rachel West (@rachel_is_here) March 1, 2021

Who says Hollywood isn't relatable?



Got Daniel Kaluuya on mute #GoldenGlobes — Shem (@Shem) March 1, 2021

Luckily for Daniel Kaluuya, the accidental mute was quickly fixed. In his speech, the actor quoted rapper Nipsey Hussle who was shot in 2019. "I gave everything," Daniel Kaluuya said of his role in Judas And The Black Messiah, "The great Nipsey Hussle says, 'We are here to give until we are empty.' I couldn't give it to a more noble man - that's chairman Fred Hampton - and I hope generations after this can see how brilliantly he fought, how brilliantly he spoke and how brilliantly he loved. He taught me about myself, made me grow as a man and I appreciate it with all my heart."

Judas And The Black Messiah co-stars Lakeith Stanfield as the FBI informant William O'Neal who infiltrated the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party in the 1960s and collaborated in the assassination of activist Fred Hampton.