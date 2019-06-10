Girish Karnad, Theatre And Film Legend, Dies At 81

Girish Karnad died in a Bengaluru hospital on Monday morning and his last rites will be held later today

A file photo of Girish Karnad.


  1. He was conferred Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his contribution in lit
  2. He was last seen onscreen in Tiger Zinda Hai
  3. He became a household name after starring in Malgudi Days

Actor-director-writer Girish Karnad died in a Bengaluru hospital today. He was 81. There will be no state funeral for Mr Karnad, as per the wishes of his family.

BJP minister Sadanand Gowda tweeted:

Modern Kannada theatre and playwrighting evolved under the stewardship of Girish Karnad. He is also known for his work in South and Hindi cinema. Girish Karnad's best-known plays include Tughlaq and Hayavadana; he is remembered for his screen appearances in films such as Samskara and Manthan and TV series Malgudi Days.

Girish Karnad received the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Jnanpith Award.

