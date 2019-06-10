Girish Karnad Dies At 81. President Kovind, PM Modi, Kamal Haasan And Others Post Tributes

A file photo of Girish Karnad. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Girish Karnad died in Bengaluru today at the age of 81 President Kovind and PM Modi posted condolence messages Kamal Haasan remembered Girish Karnad as an inspiration

Girish Karnad, legend of screen and stage, died in Bengaluru today at the age of 81 and Twitter is heartbroken. In President Ram Nath Kovind's words, "Our cultural world is poorer today." Girish Karnad was known as much for his unflinching political activism and criticism of religious fundamentalism as for his work as a playwright and actor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet touched upon Mr Karnad's unwavering commitment to multi-culturalism and free speech: "Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him." See the condolence messages posted by President Kovind and PM Modi below:

Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019

Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 10, 2019

Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy also tweeted:

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Jnanpith laureate writer and iconic actor/film maker, Sri #GirishKarnad .



His outstanding contribution to literature, theatre and films will always be remembered.



In his death, we lost a cultural ambassador. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/s5bfbh0VgE — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) June 10, 2019

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan remembered Girish Karnad as an inspiration: "His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable."

Mr.Girish Karnad, His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 10, 2019

Shabana Azmi, who co-starred with Girish Karnad in films such as Nishant and Swami, asked for privacy to mourn her friend of 43 years:

Deeply saddened to learn about #Girish Karnad. Havent yet been able to speak with his family. Its been a friendship of 43 years and I need the privacy to mourn him. I request the media to kindly excuse me from giving quotes. pic.twitter.com/XMTxTmHXIw — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 10, 2019

Anil Kapoor wrote of working with Mr Karnad in 2000 film Pukar. "His stories will remain forever in our hearts and minds," he tweeted.

I met Girish Karnad way back when he was the principal of the film institute & then worked with him in Pukar. He was a great man & playwright. His stories will forever remain in our hearts & minds. Sending my prayers & heartfelt condolences to his family. https://t.co/X7W6hF4A5t — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 10, 2019

Actors Siddharth, R Madhavan and Farhan Akhtar also posted messages.

RIP Girish Karnard ji. It was my honor to meet and work with you. I will always remember you kindness and gentle advise. You will be so missed. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 10, 2019

Girish Karnad. RIP. Condolences to his family. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 10, 2019

Girish Karnad leaves behind a magnificent body of work. He modernized Kannada theatre with plays such as Tughlaq and Hayavadana. Mr Karnad's works were translated into English and directed by theatre greats such as Ebrahim Alkazi and Alyque Padamsee. As an actor, Girish Karnad's finest work includes Kannada classic Samskara, Umbartha, Manthan, Nishaant, Swami and Anand Bhairavi. He also starred in Eighties TV series Malgudi Days and Indradhanush. Mr Karnad also directed films such as Vamsha Vriksha and Utsav.

Girish Karnad list of accolades includes the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Jnanpith Award and several National Film, State Film and Filmfare awards.