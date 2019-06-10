Girish Karnad Dies At 81. President Kovind, PM Modi, Kamal Haasan And Others Post Tributes

Girish Karnad was known as much for his unflinching political activism as for his work as a playwright and actor.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 10, 2019 11:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Girish Karnad Dies At 81. President Kovind, PM Modi, Kamal Haasan And Others Post Tributes

A file photo of Girish Karnad. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Girish Karnad died in Bengaluru today at the age of 81
  2. President Kovind and PM Modi posted condolence messages
  3. Kamal Haasan remembered Girish Karnad as an inspiration

Girish Karnad, legend of screen and stage, died in Bengaluru today at the age of 81 and Twitter is heartbroken. In President Ram Nath Kovind's words, "Our cultural world is poorer today." Girish Karnad was known as much for his unflinching political activism and criticism of religious fundamentalism as for his work as a playwright and actor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet touched upon Mr Karnad's unwavering commitment to multi-culturalism and free speech: "Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him." See the condolence messages posted by President Kovind and PM Modi below:

Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy also tweeted:

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan remembered Girish Karnad as an inspiration: "His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable."

Shabana Azmi, who co-starred with Girish Karnad in films such as Nishant and Swami, asked for privacy to mourn her friend of 43 years:

Anil Kapoor wrote of working with Mr Karnad in 2000 film Pukar. "His stories will remain forever in our hearts and minds," he tweeted.

Actors Siddharth, R Madhavan and Farhan Akhtar also posted messages.

Girish Karnad leaves behind a magnificent body of work. He modernized Kannada theatre with plays such as Tughlaq and Hayavadana. Mr Karnad's works were translated into English and directed by theatre greats such as Ebrahim Alkazi and Alyque Padamsee. As an actor, Girish Karnad's finest work includes Kannada classic Samskara, Umbartha, Manthan, Nishaant, Swami and Anand Bhairavi. He also starred in Eighties TV series Malgudi Days and Indradhanush. Mr Karnad also directed films such as Vamsha Vriksha and Utsav.

Girish Karnad list of accolades includes the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Jnanpith Award and several National Film, State Film and Filmfare awards.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

girish karnadgirish karnad deathgirish karnad tweets

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableBharat MovieGirish Karnad

................................ Advertisement ................................