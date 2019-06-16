'His Contribution Was Immense': Theatre Lovers Remember Girish Karnad

Girish Karnad was known for his activism and his fearless political voice. (File)

Girish Karnad, seasoned actor, filmmaker and Jnanpith award winning playwright who died in Bengaluru in Monday, was remembered at the Rangashankara Theatre in Bengaluru on Sunday morning.

His admirers and theatre lovers came to listen to the readings from his plays - both in Kannada and from the English translations he had done.

Excerpts were read out from "Yayati", his first play based on an episode on Hindu epic Mahabharata. Readings from 'Tughlaq' and 'The Dreams of Tipu Sultan'- his historical plays - were followed by songs from "Hayavadana", another famous play. Readings from Anju Mallige, "Fire and Rain" and many others followed.

The woman behind the Rangashankara theatre, Arundhati Nag, recalled acting in Karnad's plays. "He left such wealth for us," she said. "His contribution to Kannada theatre was immense. I came from outside Karnataka and learnt Kannada. I can follow his work in Hindi, Marathi, English - but it now resonates best for me in Kannada."

KM Chaitanya, a film director, spoke of his mentor. "He wanted to be considered a playwright. When he got awards for acting, he said he would have preferred to be given these awards for his plays instead. He taught me so much. We are where we are because of him."

Theatre artist, Jayashree, sang songs from Karnad's folk play, Hayavadana, the delight of the people who had gathered to pay tribute to the late writer by listening to his words. She told NDTV, "The way he left us, so silently, is a lesson for all of us. This event is a celebration he is living within all of us. He will always be with us."

The event was indeed a celebration of the work of the late writer - and a tribute from the city in which he lived and wrote.