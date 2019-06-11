National Film Archive Of India To Pay Tribute To Girish Karnad

The NFAI will be honouring the theatre stalwart by screening some of his acclaimed films

Updated: June 11, 2019
A file photo of Girish Karnad.


Mumbai: 

National Film Archive of India (NFAI) will be paying homage to veteran playwright and actor Girish Karnad, who died on Monday.

The NFAI will be honouring the theatre stalwart by screening some of his acclaimed films Ondanondu Kaladalli, Kanooru Heggadithi, Kaadu and Jabbar Patel''s Umbartha starring Karnad.

Kannada film Ondanondu Kaladalli was screened Tuesday at National Film Archive of India in Pune, a statement from NFAI read.

Kanooru Heggadithi and Kaadu, both Kannada language films, will be showcased on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Marathi film Umbartha will close the retrospective on Saturday.

Girish Karnad, who left his indelible mark in the world of literature, theatre and cinema spanning five decades, died at the age of 81 at his residence in Bengaluru after prolonged illness.



