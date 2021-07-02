Genelia D'Souza Loves Her Red Hair So Much She Left This Comment On Her Own Post

Genelia D'Souza in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: geneliad)

Highlights Genelia D'Souza shared a new video on Instagram

The video features the actress in her new hair

Kanchi Kaul commented on her post

Actress Genelia D'Souza is making every hair flip count (quite literally) in her new Instagram video. She recently got her hair coloured in "a shade of red" and shared her new look on Instagram. Genelia D'Souza is just another happy girl enjoying her new hair colour in the video that she shared on Instagram. Genelia D'Souza can be seen sitting near a window. In the video, she can be seen flipping her hair with a bright smile on her face. In the caption of the post, she wrote: "There's a shade of red for every woman." Many fans of the actress commented on her post. Genelia's friend, TV actress Kanchi Kaul, called her "red hot" in her comment on Genelia's post. Looks like Genelia is obsessed with her new hair colour as she commented on her own video and dropped green hearts.

Take a look at Genelia D'Souza's video here :

Genelia recently returned to shooting sets and reunited with her team. She shared a video captured in her make-up room on Instagram. The video features Genelia D'Souza and her "girl gang" dancing as they express their excitement about meeting each other again. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote: "When shooting happens after forever and the girl gang is back."

Check out the aforementioned post here:

The 33-year-old actress gave us a glimpse of her "bratty" self through a recent Instagram video. She can be seen mouthing the song Little Bit by Matthew David Morris in the video. "Because being bratty is my specialty," she wrote in the caption.

In terms of work, Genelia has featured in films like Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na and Force. She was last seen in Force 2, in which she had a cameo appearance.