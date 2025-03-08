Gene Hackman Died A Week After His Wife Betsy Arakawa's Death Due To A Virus Found In Rodents

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead at their home last week. Now, the causes of their deaths have been revealed.

Gene died from coronary artery disease, with advanced Alzheimer's disease contributing to his death. He died on February 18 at his Santa Fe home.

His wife, Betsy, 65, had died a week earlier from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), a rare illness contracted through exposure to infected rodents.

She was last seen alive on February 11, 2025, before returning home from errands.

A New Mexico Medical Investigator confirmed General was possibly unaware of his wife's death due to his advanced Alzheimer's.

The actor had a history of heart disease and high blood pressure. No signs of foul play or forced entry were found at their home, though evidence of rodent activity was discovered on the property.

Arakawa's death, caused by HPS, was rare, with only 136 reported cases in New Mexico over the past 50 years, 42% of which were fatal, as reported by AP. Gene tested negative for hantavirus.

Authorities found no signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, and the cause of death for their dog, found near Arakawa, is still under investigation.

Gene, who won two Academy Awards, was known for his roles in The French Connection and Unforgiven. He retired from acting in 2004, living a quieter life in New Mexico after a career spanning over 100 roles.

He is survived by three children from a previous marriage.