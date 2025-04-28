No Food, Advanced Alzheimer: What Gene Hackman's Final Autopsy Report Said

Two months after Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at their Santa Fe home, a final autopsy report has confirmed the cause of the death of the two-time Oscar-winning actor.

The toxicology report found a small amount of acetone in his body when he died. It may occur if the person has diabetes and hasn't eaten for a long time. The report, obtained by Fox News, said, "The solvent used for chemicals is also a product of diabetic- and fasting-induced ketoacidosis as well as a metabolite following isopropanol ingestion."

Mr Hackman's acetone level was 5.3 mg/dL, which was much higher than the normal level of 0.3 mg/dL. The results show an extended period of fasting.

Mr Hackman had a history of congestive heart failure, the report said. He also had serious damage to his kidneys because of chronic hypertensive changes, according to the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico.

In 2019, doctors put a special device called a bi-ventricular pacemaker, which showed Mr Hackman also had early signs of Alzheimer's disease.

Mr Hackman, 95, also had cardiovascular problems where his arteries had narrowed and hardened. Earlier, doctors had performed his bypass surgery.

The court documents stated, "Autopsy showed severe atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, with the placement of coronary artery stents and a bypass graft, as well as a previous aortic valve replacement."

The report further revealed there were remote myocardial infarctions that affected the septum and the left ventricular free wall - both noticeably enlarged.

His wife, Ms Arakawa's body was highly decomposed, her face was bloated and her hands and feet had started to mummify, according to documents in the public domain. The same signs were seen on Mr Hackman's body as well.

At first, investigators characterised the couple's deaths as "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation."

Ms Arakawa, 63, died due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, often transmitted to humans by infected rodents through their urine, saliva and faeces. Days before her death, she googled flu- and Covid-19-like symptoms.

She had even purchased a Covid test kit for Mr Hackman, which turned out negative and also bought several Boost Oxygen canisters.

The couple was found dead on February 26 at their home in Santa Fe, Mexico. Their bodies were discovered by a maintenance worker who later informed the authorities. Mr Hackman's body was found close to the kitchen, while Ms Arakawa's body was found near the washroom.