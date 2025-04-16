What Gene Hackman's Wife Looked Up On Internet Before Death

Days before her death, Betsy Arakawa, the wife of Hollywood actor Gene Hackman, googled flu and COVID-19-like symptoms, according to a report.

New Mexico officials went through her internet browsing history, call logs, and voicemails, which showed that the 65-year-old looked up on the web whether COVID-19 caused symptoms like nosebleeds and dizziness, according to The NY Post.

The officials also acquired security footage of her visit to stores. She purchased a Covid test kit for Mr Hackman, which turned out negative and also bought several Boost Oxygen canisters, The NY Post reported.

Ms Arakawa was worried about Mr Hackman's health, so she wrote their masseuse for advice about whether to get him outside medical treatment.

In an email dated February 11, she wrote, "Hi Katia, So G woke up today with flu/cold-like symptoms and did a Covid test, negative. But out of an abundance of caution, I should cancel my appointment tomorrow and rebook, say, in a couple of weeks, last week of Feb if something is available... Thank you!"

Authorities suspect that Ms Arakawa died soon after of Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease that humans can catch from contact with rodents, rodent faeces, saliva and urine.

The disease can start with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headaches, and dizziness and can lead to serious breathing problems.

A week later, Mr Hackman died because of advanced Alzheimer's disease and heart problems and was likely unaware that Ms Arakawa, his primary caregiver, was already dead.

On February 18, their bodies were discovered at their apartment after a maintenance worker informed the police that their front door was open. The bodies of Mr Hackman and Ms Arakawa were found close to the kitchen and in the washroom, respectively.

Upon the arrival of the authorities, another maintenance worker told them that they had not seen the homeowners in some time and had not spoken to them in around two weeks.