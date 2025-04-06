3 Dead Due To Rare Virus That Killed Gene Hackman's Wife

At least three people have died from a rare and deadly virus that killed actor Gene Hackman's wife earlier this year. The deaths occurred in the rural California town of Mammoth Lakes and have "worried" local health officials.

Betsy Arakawa, the wife of Mr Hackman, died in February at their home in New Mexico from the hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. It took officials two weeks to figure out that she had caught the virus.

This week, Mono County Public Health confirmed three more deaths from the virus and described the situation as both "tragic" and "alarming." "The occurrence of three cases in a short period has me worried," Tom Boo, Mono County Public Health Officer, told The NY Post.

What Is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a group of viruses that can lead to serious illnesses like Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) and hemorrhagic fever with kidney problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Humans usually get infected through contact with urine, droppings or saliva from infected rodents - mainly by breathing in particles from contaminated dust. The virus does not spread from person to person. In very rare cases, it can also spread through a rodent bite or scratch.

In one of the latest California cases, the victim was believed to have been exposed while vacuuming rodent waste in a home with a known infestation. Another person likely became infected at home as well. Officials remain puzzled about the third case.

"We don't have a clear sense of where this young adult may have contracted the virus," Mr Boo said.

Hantavirus: Symptoms

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) usually starts with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, chills, body aches, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and a dry cough. As the illness progresses, it can lead to breathing problems.

The CDC warns that HPS is deadly in nearly 4 out of 10 people who get infected, so early treatment is important.