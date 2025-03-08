Hantavirus: All About Virus That Killed Gene Hackman's Wife Betsy Arakawa

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman died of heart disease a few days after his wife Betsy Arakawa's death due to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, US authorities said on Friday.

Dr Heather Jarrell, New Mexico's chief medical examiner, said that Mr Hackman, 95, died due to the "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributory factor," AFP reported.

Betsy Arakawa, 65, died due to "hantavirus, pulmonary syndrome," Jarrell said, adding the "manner of death is natural."



What is Hantavirus?



Hantavirus refers to the family of viruses that can cause serious illnesses like the hantavirus pulmonary syndrome and hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The virus is often transmitted to humans by infected rodents through their urine, saliva and faeces. As per the CDC, it does not spread person-to-person and is mainly transmitted by rodents, especially when exposed to their droppings.

It also spreads, in extremely rare cases, through a rodent's bite or scratch.



Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome



HPS is a rare viral disease that affects the heart, lungs and other organs in the body. It is deadly and progresses quickly, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

People can contract the disease once they come into contact with infected rat faeces or saliva.

Despite its severe symptoms, HPS is a rare disease in the US. A total of 864 cases were reported in the country between 1993 and 2022, according to The Guardian. New Mexico (122) saw the highest number of cases during the period, followed by Colorado (119).



Symptoms and Diagnosis



During the initial phase, HPS causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, chills, body aches, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain as well as dry cough followed by breathing difficulty.

Those infected are advised to start treatment in the early phase itself since HPS is considered deadly in "nearly 4 in 10 people who are infected," according to the CDC.

Dr Jarrell said Hantavirus symptoms can further progress to shortness of breath, which may lead to cardiac or heart failure and lung failure.

"This occurs after a one to eight-week exposure to excrement from a particular mouse species that carries Hantavirus," the official said.

It is difficult to diagnose hantavirus or HPS, as its symptoms are non-specific and similar to infections like influenza, leptospirosis and others.

A blood test is often considered the best possible way to officially diagnose the disease.