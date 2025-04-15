Gene Hackman's Property Was "Breeding Ground for Infestation": Report

Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa's Santa Fe property was a "breeding ground for infestation," with dead rats and feces all over the premises, according to a new report. There were no signs of an infestation in the couple's primary residence, it added.

A week after their bodies were found, the New Mexico Department of Public Health investigated the property and found rodent feces in three garages, two small guest houses and three sheds. Other than this, they also found one live rodent, one dead rodent and a whole rodent nest, according to TMZ.

The initial investigation revealed that the main house was safe but this check did not include the other buildings in the property.

The investigation was fully conducted after Ms Arakawa's autopsy reports revealed that she died of Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. This is a rare disease that humans can catch from contact with rodents, rodent faeces, saliva and urine.

The officials later found eight other buildings and two vehicles had signs of rodents.

Mr Hackman died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease about a week after his wife died. He was also suffering from Alzheimer's disease and was likely unaware that Ms Arakawa, his primary caregiver, was dead.

According to The Guardian, investigators suspect Mr Hackman was too weak and confused to seek medical attention, surviving for nearly a week before succumbing to heart illness. He was dependent on his wife for medicines, household errands and even the simplest of tasks.

The couple was found dead on February 18 at their apartment after a maintenance worker reported to the authorities that their front door was open. Ms Arakawa's body was found in the bathroom and Mr Hackman's near the kitchen.

When the authorities arrived, another employee informed them that they had not seen the homeowners for a while and had also last spoken to them roughly two weeks ago.