Sara Ali Khan Met Shehnaaz Gill And Then This Happened

Still from a video shared by Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is loved for her beautiful looks and acting skills. She also has an interesting social media presence, famed for her hilarious poetry and epic one-liners. Sara, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gaslight, made an appearance on actress Shehnaaz Gill's chat show, recently. Well, needless to say, the two actresses had a fun time together. Sara posted a hilarious video on Instagram, adding to her long list of popular “knock knock” joke clips. In the video, the actress -- who can be seen hiding behind a few curtains -- sings the song Kundi Mat Khadkao Raja which features her Gaslight co-star Chitrangda Singh. Upon hearing this, the two go behind the curtain, leaving the rest to our imagination. Thereafter, Sara says, “Garmi kuch zyada nahi badd gayi Chitrangda ma'am ke gaane pe(Haven't the temperatures risen thanks to Chitrangda ma'am's song).” Shehnaaz even states, “Meri lipstick gayi.”

The hilarious clip has garnered many likes and compliments from their fans. For the caption, Sara wrote, "Knock knock."

Saba Pataudi commented with three hearts.

Before this, we saw Sara Ali Khan having the time of her life in Himachal Pradesh. She shared some glimpses from her trip to Manali. Dressed in warm clothes, the actress was seen enjoying herself amidst the snow-capped mountains. Besides this, she was also captured cooking some mouth-watering food and digging into some street-side snacks. For the caption, the actress added, “Me aur Mera Mann in Manali (Me and my heart in Manali).”

Here are some more pictures of the actress from her trip to Himachal Pradesh. In the images, she is seen relishing finger-licking parathas and some coffee against the stunning background of Spiti Valley. She wrote, “Parvato mein parathe. Jannat in pahade. Chalti rahi coffee ke sahare. Barf mein bhi bahaare. Toh azmaao yeh nazaare. (Paratha in the mountains. These hills are like heaven. Times pass with the help of coffee. There is so much happiness in the ice so let's test these surroundings).”

Meanwhile, the trailer of her upcoming film Gaslight was released recently. Sharing the video, she wrote: “Shaq ka ghera hai badhta jaa raha...aakhir khooni hai kaun? (There is a deep doubt that it keeps increasing... After all who is the murderer? )Watch the trailer now!”

Sara Ali Khan is very close to her family. On Women's Day, she shared an adorable picture with her mother Amrita Singh. Adding a heartfelt note for her mother, Sara expressed, “Happy Women's Day! All I aspire for is to be an iota of the woman you are.”

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re. In addition to Gaslight, she has several other projects lined up including Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ae Mere Watan, and Metro In Dino. Shehnaaz Gill is also looking forward to making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.