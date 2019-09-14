Gangs Of Wasseypur On Guardian's List Of 100 Best Films, Anurag Kashyap Says It 'Destroyed His Filmmaking Career'

Anurag Kashyap shared this picture. (Image courtesy: anurakashyap)

Anurag Kashyap's two-part crime drama Gangs Of Wasseypur took the 59th spot on Guardian's list of 100 best films of 21st century and the filmmaker said that though he was 'proud to be here but this wouldn't be his list.' Anurag Kashyap said that many films on the list positioned below Gangs Of Wasseypur deserved better ranking, including Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (rank #98). "Guardian's list of 100 best film of 21st century. Proud to be here but this wouldn't be my list. So many films which are my favourites can't be below my film.. and The Dark Knight deserves to be way up. The number #1 film in the list, I totally agree with. That's my absolute favourite of the 21st century." Paul Thomas Anderson's 2007 film There Will Be Blood took the top spot.

Anurag Kashyap also said that Gangs Of Wasseypur 'destroyed his filmmaking life by the expectations it set' and added that he hopes to 'break away from it.' Anurag Kashyap said, "This is also is that film of mine that totally destroyed my filmmaking life by the expectations it sets from me as a filmmaker and has been continuously so, and I have forever been trying to break away from it. Hopefully, someday that will happen."

Of Gangs Of Wasseypur, The Gaurdian wrote: "(It is) stylish, visceral filmmaking, violent and hard-hitting, it's got a valid claim to be India's answer to The Godfather.

Here's Anurag Kashyap's post:

Gangs Of Wasseypur is the only Indian film on Guardian's list of 100 100 best films of 21st century, which include Hollywood films like 12 Years Of Slave, The Wolf Of Wallstreet, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Ted and The Incredibles among others.

Anurag Kashyap last directed Netflix web-series Sacred Games along with Neeraj Ghaywan.

