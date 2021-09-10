Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit And Other Stars Post Festive Greetings

Madhuri Dixit in a still from the video. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

First, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. The 10-day-long festival is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour. To mark the beginning of “Ganesh Mahotsav”, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan sent his warmest wishes to all his fans and followers. The actor shared a picture of Lord Ganesha with “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi” written on it. In the frame, we can also spot a cutout of Amitabh Bachchan paying his tribute to the deity. “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Moreya,” Big B wrote in the caption box.

Ajay Devgn shared a picture of himself busy in the festivities. He can be seen getting a tilak from the pandit as he stoop down at the feet of a huge Ganesha idol. “Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of all things good—peace, prosperity, progress, happiness and health. Let's join our hands in prayer to welcome our favourite deity today. Ganpati Bappa Moreya,” read his post.

Anupam Kher, who is currently in the US, didn't forget to wish his fans on the occasion.

Abhishek Bachchan picked a video of Lord Ganesh to mark the festivities. “Bhagwan Ganesha aapko haar aansu se de mukti aur haar prarthana ko de javaab [May Lord Ganesha take all your sadness away and answer all your prayers],” he wrote.

Soha Ali Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi wish came with a strong message. The actress urged people to pray in a responsible way and abide by the COVID-19 rules. “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. As we think about new beginnings and try to clear obstacles from our path let us celebrate and pray in a responsible way that does not set us back. Abide by the rules, wear your masks, do not congregate in numbers larger than those allowed - and if you haven't already done so please do get vaccinated,” her message read. Well, she didn't forget to share an adorable frame featuring the little Inaaya.

Soha Ali Khan's husband, actor Kunal Kemmu started a new project today and he couldn't wait to share his excitement with us. “What a great day to start something new seeking the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Excited as I begin a new journey with a new character... can't wait to share this one with you guys,” he wrote.

Neha Dhupia also sent her “love and blessings” to everyone.

Neil Nitin Mukesh went idol shopping with his dad. He shared a picture of Lord Ganesha and wrote how the celebrations has started already at his house. “How eagerly we wait for this day every year. Papa becomes like a child in the house, waiting for his favourite Bappa to come home. The family starts preparing for months in advance to celebrate His arrival at the Mukesh residence,” his caption read.

We would like to wish you a healthy, safe and happy during this festive season.