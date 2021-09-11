Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Inside Sara Ali Khan's Festivities, With Mom Amrita Singh By Her Side

Sara Ali Khan with Amrita Singh. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan posted pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home on Friday night. The 26-year-old actress was dressed in her festive best for the occasion. Sara picked a traditional white outfit, which she accessorised with statement earrings and a bright smile. Sara also posted pictures with her mom and actress Amrita Singh. "Ganpati Bappa Morya," Sara Ali Khan captioned the post. Sara's Instafam filled up her post with festive greetings. In the comments section of Sara's post, her aunt (Saif Ali Khan's sister) Saba Ali Khan wrote: "Bless you both lots of love."

See pictures from Sara Ali Khan's Ganesh Chaturthi album here:

Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh might be a social media recluse but she often makes appearances on Sara's social media profile and we love it when that happens:

Sara's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed a second child, son Jeh in February. They are parents to Taimur (4). Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita are parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.