Game Of Thrones Season 8: Winter Is Coming One New Pic At A Time. But That's Not Enough

Hey there, mate. HBO just made it 'snow' on the Internet with a series of new pictures from Game Of Thrones Season 8. There's Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in one frame and we can't keep calm. Then Arya Stark AKA Maisie Williams looks as determined as ever, more so now that she's been reunited with siblings Bran Stark, played by Isaac Hempstead Wright and Sansa Stark (woo hoo, Sophie Turner!). Then there's Peter Dinklage - last we saw him a bit worried because of the newfound feelings brewing between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister honestly looks a little lost, especially after that lover's spat with brother Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, we love you!).

Well, well, well. We can't really forget and neither does HBO want us to the likes of Lady Brienne - brilliantly portrayed by Gwendoline Christie; Samwell Tarly - played by John Bradley; Varys - played by Conleth Hill. And last but definitely not the least Ser Davos AKA Liam Cunningham.

But HBO should have known that Game Of Thrones fans are not that easy to please and they are crying out loud on Twitter for the trailer now. "Thank you HBO, very kind of you. So, how long do we have to wait for a new trailer?" is the general sentiment on Twitter.

Thank you HBO, very kind of you . Soooo how long do we have to wait for a new trailer?! — Chiara Sapio (@ChIaRa_k89) February 6, 2019

That was AMAZING!

Thank you GoT.

Now give us the TRAILER! — GoT give us TRAILER! (@memeswithTEA) February 6, 2019

Give me a Trailer!! pic.twitter.com/FeXb91IQEq — Luca Cocozza (@Vashtheberserk) February 6, 2019

The realm wants a trailer pic.twitter.com/aYGKSuTWfE — John Robinson (@JohnnyRobinso19) February 6, 2019

WE WANT THE TRAILER pic.twitter.com/uttF8BDRxY — iliana (@ilianacucu) February 6, 2019

Actually, we also have to say something.

GIVE US THE TRAILER!

The seventh season of Game Of Thrones concluded on the cliffhanging moment of the Night King resurrecting one of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons as part of his army. The kingdoms beyond The Wall are no longer safe with the army of White Walkers marching towards King's Landing and the Ice Dragon tearing down The Wall.

Game Of Thrones' finale season premieres on April 14.