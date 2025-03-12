Gajraj Rao On Madhuri Dixit's Performance At IIFA: "Witnessing A Magical Dream"

Gajraj Rao, who is known for his work in projects such as Bandit Queen, Black Friday, Badhaai Ho, and Yudhra, has heaped praises on Bollywood's twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit Nene's performance at IIFA, and said it was like witnessing a magical dream with open eyes.

Gajraj took to Instagram, where he shared a video of Madhuri dancing to the song Ghoomer from the 2018 historical drama Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Jim Sarbh among many others.

For the caption, Gajraj wrote, “Madhuri Ji ko stage par perform karte dekhna aisa hai jaise, aapne khuli aankhon se koi mayavi sapna dekha ho, ekdum jaadu sama baandh diya unhone Jaipur mein IIFA ke dauraan. Aapke shahar mein Madhuri Ji kabhi live show karein toh zaroor jaiyega… main toh jaunga… @madhuridixitnene @iifa #madhuridixitnene. (Watching Madhuri Ji perform on stage feels like witnessing a magical dream with open eyes—she truly created an enchanting atmosphere during IIFA in Jaipur. If Madhuri Ji ever does a live show in your city, make sure to attend…I definitely will! @madhuridixitnene).”

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Swaroop Khan, Ghoomer had Deepika performing the traditional Rajasthani folk dance on a set that replicates the interiors of Chittorgarh Fort.

The film followed the story of Deepika playing Rani Padmavati, known for her beauty, wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh, played by Shahid. Sultan Alauddin Khilji, essayed by Ranveer, hears of her beauty and attacks her kingdom to enslave her.

Talking about Gajraj, his latest is Dupahiya along with Renuka Shahane. The series, set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, stars Gajraj, Renuka, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in the lead roles.

Created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel, the series is directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

