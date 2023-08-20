Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol's Film Surpasses 'Lifetime Biz' Of War, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel's Gadar 2is showing no signs of slowing down, smashing box office records one after another. As per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of blockbuster movies like War and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. And that's not all – he's predicting that today (Sunday, August 20) it will even outshine the earnings of Tiger Zinda Hai, PK, and Sanju. It would not be wrong to say that Gadar 2 is on a mission to conquer the box office, leaving a trail of broken records in its wake. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Gadar2 is a #BO MONSTER … Crossed *lifetime biz* of #War, #BajrangiBhaijaan [on Sat]… Will cross #TigerZindaHai, #PK, #Sanju TODAY [Sun]…”

Looking ahead, Taran Adarsh confidently predicted that Gadar 2 is set to surpass Dangal's record on Monday. And that's not all. The expert mentioned that the next milestone in sight is surpassing KGF 2. Taran Adarsh said, “Will cross #Dangal TOMORROW [Mon]… Next target: #KGF2 #Hindi [3rd highest grossing film]… [Week 2] Fri ₹20.50 cr, Sat ₹31.07 cr. Total: ₹336.20 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”

On Saturday, Gadar 2 achieved a remarkable milestone by crossing the ₹300-crore mark at the box office. Taran Adarsh announced the news on his Twitter handle by writing, “300 NOT OUT… #Gadar2continues to ROAR… Mass pockets are in an altogether different league… Also, the contribution from Tier 2 and Tier 3 sectors will set a new benchmark… Expect BIGGG JUMP on [second] Sat and Sun…”

300 NOT OUT… #Gadar2 continues to ROAR… Mass pockets are in an altogether different league… Also, the contribution from Tier 2 and Tier 3 sectors will set a new benchmark… Expect BIGGG JUMP on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr. Total: ₹ 305.13 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/OMTP6Z4BJJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2023

In the first week itself, Gadar 2 collected ₹284.63 crore. Taran Adarsh wrote, “The craze for this film is UNPARALLELED”. He further stated, “After a very, very long time, the multiplexes, as well as single screens at mass sectors, are experiencing this kind of HYSTERIA.”

H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C… #Gadar2 puts up a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in Week 1… Will hit ₹ 300 cr TODAY [second Fri]… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr, Thu 23.28 cr. Total: ₹ 284.63 cr. #India biz.



The #BO performance of #Gadar2 is a… pic.twitter.com/MXb5vqjGE6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2023

Even while writing the review for Gadar 2, Taran Adarsh gave it four-and-a-half stars and called it “old-school desi entertainment at its best”. As per him, the movie “has it all: drama, emotions, action, two beautiful songs [from the first part] and the hand pump sequence, of course”.

#OneWordReview...#Gadar2: BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Gadar2 is old-school desi entertainment at its best… #SunnyDeol returns to the big screen with a vengeance… He is as ferocious as ever… #Gadar2 will create #Gadar at the #BO… The patriotic flavour coupled with… pic.twitter.com/nA1yY79p6B — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2023

Gadar 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. Both movies were released on August 11th.