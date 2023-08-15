Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol's Film Continues Its 'Dream Run' On First Monday

Sunny Deol in a scene from the film. (Courtesy: Twitter)

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 continued its "Dream Run" on the first Monday of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's sequel of Gadar earned on Monday at over Rs 38 crore. The number is quite close to its first day earning - Rs 40.10 crore and, thus, it proves Gadar 2 is "unstoppable" at the box office right now. The total earnings of the movie now stands at over Rs 173 crore and it's eyeing the Rs 200 crore club. Taran Adarsh has mentioned in his tweet, mass pockets are driving its business to a great extent.

"200 NOT OUT *TODAY*... #Gadar2 is UNSTOPPABLE... Continues its DREAM RUN on Monday... Monday *almost* AT PAR with Friday, UNBELIEVABLE... Sure to DEMOLISH *lifetime biz* of many biggies... Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr. Total: ₹ 173.58 cr. #India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh. He added, "Biz in *mass pockets* - especially smaller centres - is an EYE-OPENER, brings back memories of #Sholay and #Gadar."

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Gadar 2 released to average reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film released in theatres on Friday. It is clashing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.