Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's Tara Singh "Smashes The Box Office"

"Gadar 2 box office report proves that "desi entertainers" will not go out," wrote Taran Adarsh

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is not showing any signs of slowing down at the box office. As per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected over ₹51.70 crore on Sunday. With this, Gadar 2's total box office collection has touched ₹134.88 crore. Sharing the updates, Taran Adarsh said, “Tara Singh smashes the #BO with his sledgehammer… #Gadar2 creates #Gadar at the #BO… The GLORIOUS opening weekend proves, yet again, that *well-made* desi entertainers will never go out of fashion… All eyes on #IndependenceDay: Picture abhi baaki hain… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr. Total: ₹134.88 cr. #India biz.”

Taran Adarsh further added, “It's crystal clear by now - if #Gadar2 was a solo release, NOT clashing with another #Hindi film - it would've easily added another ₹ 30 cr in its *weekend total*.” For context, Gadar 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.

Meanwhile, on Saturday,Gadar 2 collected over ₹43 crore at the box office. As per Taran Adarsh, the numbers show that the film “will comfortably cross ₹ 200 crore in week 1”. Taran Adarsh wrote, “It's a Tsunami… Gadar 2 continues to roar, rock and rule… East - West - North - South, Gadar 2 is all set for a historic run… Will comfortably cross *Rs. 200 cr* in *Week 1* itself… Fri 40.10 crore, Sat 43.08 cr. Total: ₹ 83.18 cr. #India biz (business) Blockbuster.”

On day 1 alone, Gadar 2 collected over ₹40 crore. In a tweet, Taran Adarsh explained, “#SunnyDeol unleashes his power… All pre-release calculations / estimations go for a toss… #Gadar2 runs riot at the #bo, is sensational on day 1… flying start all over… second highest opener of 2023… fri ₹ 40.10 cr. #India biz. Mass sectors and single screens are on a record-smashing spree…Unlike *most* films - which have major contribution from the national chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] and barely 20% to 30% from mass sectors - #Gadar2 is simply historic in mass pockets. Now imagine its potential on #IndependenceDay big holiday [on Tue].”

Gadar 2 was released in theatres on August 11. The film, helmed by Anil Sharma, is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. In addition to Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma also play important roles in the film.

