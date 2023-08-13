Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol's Film 'Roars' At Rs 43 Crore

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2continues to roar at the box office. On day 2 [Saturday], the film collected over Rs. 43 crore. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gadar 2 is “all set for a historic run” and “will comfortably cross Rs. 200 crore in week 1”. Gadar 2 released in theatres on August 11. The film, helmed by Anil Sharma, is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. Taran Adarsh wrote, “It's a Tsunami… Gadar 2 continues to roar, rock and rule… East - West - North - South, Gadar 2 is all set for a historic run… Will comfortably cross *Rs. 200 cr* in *Week 1* itself… Fri 40.10 crore, Sat 43.08 cr. Total: ₹ 83.18 cr. #India biz (business) Blockbuster.”

Sharing the day 1 box office figures of Gadar 2, Taran Adarsh termed it the "second highest opener of 2023." The film collected over Rs. 40 crore on the first day of its release. The highest opener film of 2023, so far, is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

In his review, Taran Adarsh gave the Anil Sharma directorial 4.5 stars out of 5. The film critic stated that Gadar 2 lives up to massive expectations and “has it all: drama, emotions, action, 2 beautiful songs [from the first part] and the hand pump sequence of course.”

“#Gadar2 is old-school desi entertainment at its best… #SunnyDeol returns to the big screen with a vengeance… He is as ferocious as ever… #Gadar2 will create #Gadar at the #BO… The patriotic flavour coupled with tremendous recall value will make it a huge money-spinner. Gadar 2 lives up to massive expectations… Has it all: drama, emotions, action, two beautiful songs [from the first part] and the hand pump sequence, of course… #AnilSharma makes sure he packs every ingredient on the shelf to create a big-screen entertainer,” read a part of his review.

Gadar 2 locked horns with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 at the box office.