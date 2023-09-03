Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Sunny Deol's Film Likely To Cross 'Historic 500 Crore Mark' On Sunday

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: taran_adarsh)

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 is dubbed as a “typhoon” at the box office. After minting Rs 493.37 crore in its Week 4, Anil Sharma's directorial is eyeing to enter the Rs 500 crore today. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that if Gadar 2 is successful in achieving the feat, it will be the third movie so far in the Indian film industry to do so, after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (Hindi) and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Taran Adarsh shared a poster of Gadar 2 on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “500 not out today… Gadar 2 will cross the historic ₹ 500 cr mark today [Sunday]… Next target: Baahubali 2 Hindi… third film to cross ₹ 500 crore [Nett BOC], after Baahubali 2 Hindi [2017] and Pathaan [2023]… [Week 4] Friday 5.20 crore, Saturday 5.72 crore. Total: ₹ 493.37 crore. India biz. Box office.”

Earlier in the day, Taran Adarsh mentioned that Gadar 2 is all set to become the fastest film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark. Taran Adarsh said that the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film will cross the mark in 24 days. He added Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan entered the Rs 500 club in 28 days, and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 achieved it in 34 days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “New records…Gadar 2 fastest to cross ₹ 500 cr… Gadar2 will cross the historic ₹ 500 crore mark in India today [Sunday]…Gadar 2: Day 24 [today]. Pathaan: Day 28. Baahubali 2 Hindi: Day 34. India biz. Nett BOC. Hindi version only.”

On Saturday, the makers of Gadar 2 hosted a success bash in Mumbai. The party was a star-studded affair and also marked a mini Darr reunion, as Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol were seen sharing a warm hug. With their arms around each other, the two stars were seen posing for the cameras. Shah Rukh Khan, who is awaiting the release of Jawan, attended the event with his wife Gauri Khan.

For those who don't know, SRK and Sunny Deol shared the screen space in the 1993 film Darr alongside Juhi Chawla.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 cult classic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It also features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in prominent roles.