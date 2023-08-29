Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Sunny Deol's Film Crosses 3 Crore Footfalls

A still from Gadar 2

The first drop in Gadar 2's numbers was registered yesterday, on the film's third Monday. Sunny Deol's blockbuster made Rs 4.60 crore on Day 18, bringing its total earnings at the domestic box office to Rs 460.65 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Gadar 2 continues its "heroic run" and is now hurtling towards Rs 500 crore – the film also crossed 3 crore footfalls on Monday, according to Mr Adarsh, who also described the weekday performance of Gadar 2 as "phenomenal."

"Gadar 2 continues its heroic run. Look at the box office performance of this film on weekdays too, it's phenomenal. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 crosses 3 cr footfalls, as of Monday noon. (Week 3) Friday 7.10 cr, Saturday 13.75 cr, Sunday 16.10 cr, Monday 4.60 cr. Total: Rs 460.65 cr. India biz," posted Mr Adarsh.

Gadar 2 has already set several records in Bollywood – it made the fastest Rs 450 crore, has the highest second weekend numbers, and also the highest Independence Day earnings of any Hindi film. It is currently third on the list of top earners in the Hindi film industry after Pathaan and the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Gadar 2 has another weekend in cinemas before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan arrives to challenge its supremacy. In all, the past month or so has been a bumper period for Indian cinema with Rajinikanth's Jailer, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 and Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday all performing well at the box office.

Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakeena, the roles they played in the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Anil Sharma returns to the director's seat.