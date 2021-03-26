Gabriella Demetriades Puts On Her 'Uniform' For Friday Meeting. Pics Here

Gabriella Demetriades shared this photo (courtesy Instagram)

Designer Gabriella Demetriades has an envy inducing wardrobe collection, glimpses of which she sometimes shares on social media. Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram is literally a look book of her various fashion moods ranging from vintage to contemporary. On Friday, Gabriella decided to dress up for her work meeting and had a little photoshoot of her own. Sharing a few snippets of her Friday morning on Instagram, Gabriella wrote: "Friday meeting ready." Stunning as usual, Gabriella sported the classic combination of white and denims and completed her look with pop red sneakers. "Friday meeting ready in K I M H E K I M," wrote Gabriella.

Here's how Gabriella described her TGIF mood in the form of her sartorial picks.

On Thursday as well, Gabriella was in the mood for white. "Wearing one of my new fav swim and lounge brands Mikoh," she wrote. She paired a mesh top with denims.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, she was busy admiring her boots: "Boots so good they need to be on the couch." The boots went perfectly well with her olive green crop top and baggy denims.

Here's when Gabriella Demetriades was crushing on some maroon corduroy:

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal started dating in 2018 after meeting through common friends. Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. The couple welcomed their son Arik in July 2019. Mahikaa and Myra are Arjun Rampal's daughters with his former wife Mehr Jesia.