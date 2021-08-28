Pics From Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades' 'Salt Water' Diaries With Mahikaa, Myra And Arik

Gabriella Demetriades shared this photo (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Arjun Rampal and family are in a holiday mood. How do we know, you ask? The actor's girlfriend, model Gabriella Demetriades announced it on Instagram. Gabriella has shared an album from their trip on her timeline. The couple was joined by their son, Arik, and Arjun Rampal's daughters Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. The first slide is a video that features Gabriella who pans out the camera to give a glimpse of the scenic beauty. Next up in line is an “aww”dorable picture of Arjun Rampal and his daughters. Isn't it cute? And, this one is our favourite as it features the little munchkin Arik. He shares the frame with his mummy. We are falling for Arik's smile.

Well, the last one has our heart. Yes, you guessed it right. It is a date night snap of Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades. With this one, the couple painted our screens red. Wanna know the “trick” behind these happy pictures? Read the caption. “Little salt water always does the trick,” Gabriella wrote. She also added a hashtag, “time out”.

Take a look at the beautiful album shared by Gabriella Demetriades:

Arjun Rampal loves his family and his Instagram timeline is proof. The father of three makes sure to be there for his children whenever they need him. Check out these “bond” time pictures featuring Arjun Rampal and Mahikaa Rampal. “The bond. My baby girl jaan. Mahikaa, love you beyond.”

Arjun Rampal also met some of Mahikaa Rampal's classmates. Calling it “Daddy's Day Out,” the actor wrote, “Daddy's day out. Had a wonderful day with Mahikaa and some of her classmates, had discussions with great introspection, with these young aspiring filmmakers/ actors who gave me a tour of their very special campus in Ealing. Looking forward to our Hyde park run.” Mahikaa is currently pursuing a degree at the MetFilm School in London.

We have some more pictures of Arjun Rampal and his "pillars of everything". Happy Scrolling.

Arjun Rampal will be next seen in Dhaakad. The film, directed by ​​Razneesh Ghai, also stars Kangana Ranaut.