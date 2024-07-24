<i>Fukrey</i> Actor Manjot Singh Says "Not Necessary To Show Sikhs In A Light Hearted Or Comic Role"

Fukrey fame Manjot Singh, who was last seen in Netflix original Wild Wild Punjab, recently talked about playing serious roles in Bollywood. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “I feel that how people see you in the industry, all depends on your positioning. Aapko kuch karke dikhaana padega, tab hi logon ke dimaag mai perception badalta hai. And for that to happen, one needs to get those opportunities,” adding that there shouldn't be special roles for “sikh actors”. “The thinking while writing a script shouldn't be like - Ek actor hai aur ek sardaar actor hai. I want to eliminate that difference, a sikh and a non-sikh, both can be cast. Especially sardaar ka character hoga, toh hi bulaayenge, this hurts me.”

“I have become an example for myself by playing an alpha male in this film. Meri itne saalon se makers se fight thi ki kuch serious karva do. It is not necessary to show Sikhs in a light hearted or comic role, they can do serious roles as well. Diljit Dosanjh is a huge example for everyone. He has a good choice in picking scripts,” the 32-year-old actor added.

“When I entered the industry, even my mom said, ‘Beta, apni Sikhi ka mazaak mat uddvaio fame ya paison ke liye, apni izzat apne haath mai hai'. Hence, I have done comedy films that had funny situations, but I never made faces or fun of myself and my religion to make people laugh. I hope people in the industry see my changing side with this authority role,” the actor further added.

The actor made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with Lucky Oye.