Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit's Birthday Post For Daughter Ayra Is Too Adorable To Miss

KGF actor Yash and his wife, Radhika Pandit, are super happy today. Reason? After all, their daughter Arya has turned 6. And, on the special occasion, Radhika has shared an oh-so-cute birthday note to wish her little princess. She has shared a Reels featuring priceless moments that charted Ayra's journey from a newborn to the six-year-old she is today. From Ayra's first moments as an infant in her father Yash's arms to Radhika holding her, with their son Yatharv by her side, the post screamed love from miles away. Radhika's caption added a personal touch. It read, “From tiny toes to a heart of gold, it's been six years of pure love, joy and mischief. Happy Birthday to our Ayra.” The post became an instant hit on social media. Actress Huma Qureshi commented, “Happy Bday little Ayra.” Reportedly, Huma will feature in the Yash-starrer Toxic. Ashika Ranganath, a popular figure in Kannada cinema, joined in the celebrations, writing, “Such a cutie!!! happy birthday ayraa baby.” Actress Kushee Ravi, who has appeared in both Kannada and Telugu films, added, “Happy Birthday, Ayra!!”

Take a look at the post here:

Radhika Pandit often shares glimpses of her family moments. A few months ago, she shared a series of photos from a Varmahalakshmi puja at their home. Yash and Radhika's children, Ayra and Yatharv, were also present on the occasion. The setting was adorned with flowers, with an idol of Goddess Lakshmi. Radhika wore a soft, muted mauve silk saree with golden patterns and paired with statement jewellery. Yash was seen standing next to her in a white dhoti and shirt. The post captured the family praying together in harmony. Read more about it here.

Yash is working on his highly anticipated return to cinema with his upcoming project, Toxic, following the monumental success of KGF: Chapter 2. Kiara Advani is set to star opposite Yash, while reports also suggest that Nayanthara will be joining the cast. Adding to the buzz, actress Huma Qureshi is also said to be part of the ensemble. Toxic is slated for release in April 2025.