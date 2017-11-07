From Laila To Barbie Girl: Why, Sunny Leone, Why? Sunny Leone's song Barbie Girl may just wipe that smile off your face

93 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sunny Leone in Barbie Girl. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Barbie Doll is part of upcoming film Tera Intezaar Sunny Leone stars in Tera Intezaar opposite Arbaaz Khan Arbaaz also joins Sunny Leone on the dance floor Baby Doll, Pink Lips and Laila Main Laila but her new song Barbie Girl is absolutely sad. Not even Sunny Leone's charm can save the song and in addition, Arbaaz Khan joins her on the dance floor. Last year, Sunny Leone's Laila Main Laila redux for Shah Rukh Khan's Raaes became insanely viral and today's Barbie Girl from Tera Intezaar struggles to find a spot on the trends list. It is in fact nowhere close to what Baadshaho's Piya More, co-starring Emraan Hashmi was.



Watch Barbie Girl (if you really must):







In Tera Intezaar Sunny Leone has a full-fledged role after last year's flop film Beiimaan Love. The film's trailer released last month and to nobody's surprise it was a dud. At the trailer launch event of Tera Intezaar, Arbaaz praised Sunny Leone and said: "One of the reasons I did the film,



Earlier, Tera Intezaar director Raajeev Walia told news agency IANS that this will be Sunny Leone's "best performance" till date. He said: "Tera Intezaar is a very stylish film which has a Hollywood look with a Bollywood feel. The film will show Sunny Leone from a very different perspective and angle. You will see Sunny like you have never seen before. She has delivered her best performance and has put her heart and soul in the character of Rounak."



Tera Intezaar releases on November 24.



(With IANS inputs)



