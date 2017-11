From Laila To Barbie Girl: Why, Sunny Leone, Why?

Highlights Barbie Doll is part of upcoming film Tera Intezaar Sunny Leone stars in Tera Intezaar opposite Arbaaz Khan Arbaaz also joins Sunny Leone on the dance floor

Sunny Leone has featured in fabulous dance number likeandbut her new songis absolutely sad. Not even Sunny Leone's charm can save the song and in addition, Arbaaz Khan joins her on the dance floor. Last year, Sunny Leone'sredux for Shah Rukh Khan'sbecame insanely viral and today'sfromstruggles to find a spot on the trends list. It is in fact nowhere close to what Baadshaho's, co-starring Emraan Hashmi was.Watch(if you really must):InSunny Leone has a full-fledged role after last year's flop film. The film's trailer released last month and to nobody's surprise it was a dud. At the trailer launch event of, Arbaaz praised Sunny Leone and said: "One of the reasons I did the film, was to spend some time with Sunny . She is wonderful and we had a great time shooting in abroad."Earlier,director Raajeev Walia told news agency IANS that this will be Sunny Leone's "best performance" till date. He said: "is a very stylish film which has a Hollywood look with a Bollywood feel. The film will show Sunny Leone from a very different perspective and angle. You will see Sunny like you have never seen before. She has delivered her best performance and has put her heart and soul in the character of Rounak."releases on November 24.(With IANS inputs)