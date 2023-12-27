Recap 2023: Jawan To Jailer, The Year's Biggest Blockbusters

SRK in a still from Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

As the curtains draw on another cinematic chapter, it's time to reflect on the glitz, glamour, and resounding successes that graced Bollywood in 2023. From the triumphant return of Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan and Jawan to the captivating performances of the Deols in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, and Animal, the year has left an indelible mark on the box office. Join us in this year-end journey as we unveil the top 10 box office hits of Hindi cinema, celebrating the stories that captivated audiences and made waves in the world of entertainment.

1. Jawan

Let's all agree that 2023 was Shah Rukh Khan's year. He started with Pathan and then rewrote the record books with Jawan. The Atlee directorial was no less than a star-studded affair. From south superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi to Deepika Padukone, Jawan was a treat to SRK fans.

The film topped the box office charts by making ₹1,160 crore worldwide, ₹640.25 crore in India net, and ₹ 760 crore in India gross. PS: For those who missed it, the uncut version of the film is streaming on the OTT giant, Netflix.

2. Pathaan

Yes, you read the name correctly. The second biggest hit on the list is the blockbuster spy-thriller. From Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reuniting on the big screen to Deepika Padukone making our hearts skip a beat with Besharam Rang, the Siddharth Anand directorial ruled the big screens and how. Pathan collected ₹ 1,055 crore globally, ₹543.09 crore in India net, and ₹657.5 crore in India gross.

3. Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is still roaring in cinemas. The film, which was released on December 1, has already secured a place in the year's top 3 hits. Apart from Ranbir, Bobby Deol's bad guy avatar made us fall in love with him all over again. Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor have also delivered amazing performances in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. So far, Animal has amassed ₹ 851.25 crore worldwide, ₹528.82 crore in India net, and ₹624.25 crore in domestic gross.

4. Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 was a blockbuster hit. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, was a sequel to the 2001 superhit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 minted ₹ 686 crore worldwide, ₹525.7 crore in India net, and ₹620.5 crore in domestic gross.

5. Jailer

Rajnikanth's magic never misses a beat in hitting the box office numbers, and Jailer was solid proof of that. Not only the film but also the song Kaavaalaa, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, became a sensation overnight. The Tamil-language action comedy directed by Nelson Dilipkumar minted ₹604.5 crore globally, ₹348.55 crore in domestic net, and ₹408.5 crore in India gross.

6. Leo

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo featured Vijay Thalapathy in lead role. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Leo collected ₹605.9 crore globally, ₹341.04 crore in India net, and ₹401.9 crore in India gross.

7. Tiger 3

The third instalment of the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3, brought back the dynamic duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The action-thriller, directed by Maneesh Sharma, received immense love from fans and critics alike. Oh, and, Shah Rukh Khan's special appearance added an extra layer of excitement. The film made ₹464 crore globally, ₹282.79 crore in India net, and ₹339.5 crore in India gross.

8. Adipurush

This film showcased the first-time pairing of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, with Saif Ali Khan delivering a noteworthy performance as the antagonist. Directed by Om Raut, this modern rendition of Ramayana lived up to expectations, achieving impressive box office numbers with ₹393 crore worldwide, ₹288.15 crore in India net, and ₹343 crore in India gross.

9. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar's romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, brought back the OG Bollywood feel. The film's highlight included a sweet kiss between senior actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Released under the Dharma Productions banner, the film garnered ₹357.5 crore worldwide, ₹153.55 crore in India net, and ₹182.5 crore in domestic gross.

10. Ponniyin Selvan: II

Following the success of its predecessor in 2022, the second instalment of Mani Ratnam's historical action-drama shined with Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Jayam Ravi in pivotal roles. The film collected ₹344.63 crore worldwide, ₹181.96 crore in India net, and ₹214.63 crore in India gross, solidifying its place among the top hits of 2023

Which one of these films hit the right notes with you?