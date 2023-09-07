From Indonesia To Mannat: The Story Of A Shah Rukh Khan Fan

Image was shared on Instagram . (Courtesy: officialhumansofbombay)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was released in theatres today. From people dancing to dhol beats to dahi-handi tribute, fans are super excited about King Khan's action entertainer. Amid this fanfare, Humans of Bombay has brought a story of one such crazy fan from Indonesia. Mutiara Ulfa Herlita, who is a Kathak dancer by profession, fell in love with SRK after watching Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Rahul Khanna in the film. The Kathak dancer revealed that she was 9 years old at that time. Well, like every Shah Rukh Khan fan meeting the actor was always on her bucket list.

She says, “'Pyaar Dosti Hai' — as Shah Rukh Khan talked about friendship on screen, the 9-year-old me fell in love with him. In Indonesia, every morning, a Bollywood film would come on TV – I would sit in front of the screen for those 3 hours! Soon, it became a routine! My family never understood my fascination with SRK. They always said, ‘Focus on your studies, this will not take you anywhere.' But I was always the rebellious one. I remember when I started earning, I filled the walls of my room with his posters. Meeting him was at the top of my bucket list.”

Mutiara Ulfa Herlita mentioned that she came to India in 2013 after she got a “Kathak scholarship” in Ahmedabad. As “the city, the people, and the culture” were new to her, she had a “difficult time” adjusting. But, the fact that she was just a few Kms away from SRK kept her going. In 2016, Mutiara with less than Rs 5000 moved to Mumbai. The dancer mentioned how she stood in front of Mannat with a placard reading, “Hello Shah Rukh [Khan], I won't go back to Indonesia without telling you my story.” Mutiara got SRK's attention after a fan uploaded her picture on X, formerly called Twitter.

Mutiara Ulfa Herlita continued, “And my prayers were answered – in 2013, I got a Kathak scholarship and shifted to Ahmedabad. Everything was new for me — the city, the people, and the culture. I had a difficult time but the fact that I was just a few kms away from SRK kept me going. But 3 years went by and I still hadn't gotten that chance. Finally, in 2016, after my course was over, I took a big plunge. I packed my bags, and with less than INR 5000, moved to Mumbai. Every day, I would stand in front of Mannat with a placard.”

“…I remember, I screamed at the top of my lungs when I read his tweet, ‘I will meet you after work.' The smile didn't leave my face that day,” she added.

Talking about her meeting with King Khan, the fan said, “The next day, I was called to Mehboob Studio – he was shooting there. His manager took me to him. And then… he came and hugged me. I howled! I couldn't believe it was the ‘Shah Rukh Khan' standing in front of me. I told him about the entire adventure I'd embarked on to meet him. He gave me the tightest hug. Then, he told me, ‘Mutiara, please go back home! Your family must be worried.' I clicked endless photos with him and while leaving, I gave him a letter I'd written. That day seemed unreal to me – I remember pinching myself once I left the studio.”

“In a week, I went back to Indonesia with a happy heart, and a wide smile on my face, Because, like he said, ‘Kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho, toh puri kayinaat usse tumse milane ki koshish me lag jati hai' (If you love something with all your heart and sincerity, the entire universe works to make you achieve it).” That's exactly what happened with me,” she finished off.

Along with her story, Humans of Bombay shared a bunch of photographs of Mutiara's room, her meet-up with SRK as well as the letter she gave to the actor. The letter was titled: “How far will you go for love.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.