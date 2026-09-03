From "Flop Master General" To Mahanayak: The Rise Of Uttam Kumar

On September 3, 1926, a boy was born in Kolkata who went on to become the Mahanayak (superstar) of Bengali cinema. He was Uttam Kumar. But long before the fame, he was a young clerk, spending his days surrounded by paperwork while dreaming of a different life. His early films failed.

But sometimes, one year can change everything. For Uttam, that turning point came in 1953, when Bengali cinema witnessed his charisma. He went on to become not just an actor, but also a producer and director. This year marks his birth centenary. Had he been alive, the Mahanayak would have turned 100 on September 3. Yet, for artistes like him, age is merely a number. Some transcend time to find a permanent place in the hearts of generations, and he was one such legend.

Uttam was born Arun Kumar Chatterjee in Kolkata. He earned immense acclaim in both Bengali and Hindi cinema. While working as a clerk at the Kolkata Court, he began exploring his passion for acting through theatre.

He made his debut with Drishtidan in 1948, but had a difficult start. The film and his next six releases failed at the box office, earning him the mocking tag ‘Flop Master General'.

However, things changed in 1953 when he starred opposite Suchitra Sen in Sharey Chuattar. The film became a superhit, and audiences loved their pairing. Soon, every director wanted to cast the duo, who went on to become one of the era's most successful screen couples.

Uttam Kumar's influence on Bengali cinema was so profound that his era is often called its golden age. He would often say that he wanted to keep acting until his last breath and wished for the camera to be rolling when he breathed his last. In a way, that is exactly what happened. While shooting for Ogo Bodhu Shundori, he suffered a heart attack. Despite efforts to save him, he could not be revived. He passed away on July 24, 1980.

Nayak, directed by Satyajit Ray, was one of Uttam Kumar's most celebrated films. It won the National Award for Best Bengali Feature Film and received several honours at international film festivals.

Uttam also worked in Hindi films, starring in Chhoti Si Mulaqat, which he also produced, followed by Amanush, Anand Ashram, Kitaab and Dooriyaan.

In 2022, his biopic Achena Uttam was released. Directed by Atanu Bose, it featured Saswata Chatterjee as Uttam Kumar and Rituparna Sengupta as Suchitra Sen.