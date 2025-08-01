Weekend Binge: Celebrate Monsoon With Mohit Suri's Love Stories After <i>Saiyaara</i>

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara is shining bright at the box office, and how. The film features newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. In just two weeks since its release, the project has already crossed ₹…. (will update tomorrow while filing) crores in the domestic market. Before Saiyaara, Mohit Suri has directed several Bollywood gems like Aashiqui 2, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Ek Villain and more. So this weekend, let us dedicate our watchlist to the filmmaker and stream some of his best films now available on OTT platforms:

1. Ek Villain – JioHotstar

Released in 2014, this one is a dark romantic thriller. Sidharth Malhotra plays an ex-gangster, while Riteish Deshmukh surprises everyone as the soft-spoken serial killer. Shraddha Kapoor brings charm to the story with her bubbly role. The song Galliyan became a massive hit and still gives major throwback vibes. The elevator scene? Still unforgettable.

2. Ek Villain Returns – Netflix

A spiritual successor to the first film, this film features Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. This project focuses on the idea of twisted love and rejection. John's intense screen presence carries a lot of weight, while Disha's mysterious character adds intrigue.

3. Raaz: The Mystery Continues – Netflix

Meet Emraan Hashmi and Kangana in a supernatural setup. The film revolves around dark visions and religious symbolism. The highlight? That creepy mirror scene with Kangana that sent shivers down everyone's spine.

4. Malang – Netflix

Headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, Malang is packed with action sequences. Disha's dialogue, “Ek darr do baar nahi lagta”, hits hard. Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Amruta Khanvilkar are also part of the project.

5. Half Girlfriend – Prime Video

Based on Chetan Bhagat's book of the same name, this one features Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film explores love, language barriers and heartbreak. We simply can not forget how Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga became a major youth anthem.