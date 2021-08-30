From Dedh Bhiga Zameen Star Khushalii Kumar's Jhansi Diaries

Khushalii photographed in Jhansi.

Khushalii Kumar has been in the news lately for her much exciting role in the film Dedh Bhiga Zameen opposite Pratik Gandhi. The film is being shot in the quaint and culture rich city of Jhansi, a place that Khushalii has never visited.

The actress is known to be a perfectionist in her art and she jetted off to Jhansi a few days prior to her shoot schedule to understand the town better and get into the skin of the character. She was seen cycling through the bylanes and 'gullies' of the town and spending evenings by the serene banks of the river admiring the sunset.

From the looks of this video it certainly seems like Khushalii is on her way to delivering a great performance in the film Dedh Bhiga Zameen, with her yearn to learn more about the surroundings she is shooting in.

