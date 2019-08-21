From Anupam Kher's 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' Series: When He Met A Baby Girl Named 'India' In New York

Anupam Kher photographed in New York. (Image courtesy: anupampkher)

We absolutely love posts from Anupam Kher's New York diaries and his latest Instagram entry reminds us why. Anyone who has been following Anupam Kher on social media would be well-aware of the fact that it is not merely Bollywood stars that make appearances on his Instagram profiles. People from all walks of life feature on the actor's Instagram posts. On Wednesday morning, the 64-year-old actor posted one such picture from his New York diaries that we absolutely loved. He shared a picture of himself along with an adorable child named 'India.' The actor, who was delighted on meeting the kid, shared a photograph and he captioned it: "This adorable child's name turned out to be - India. So how could I not hold her closer to my heart." He accompanied the post with the hashtag #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai.

Take a look at Anupam Kher's post here:

Earlier this month, Anupam Kher shared a post from an exciting escapade, wherein a cab driver in New York failed to recognise the actor initially, However, he later identified the actor and gave the "most flattering and funniest reason" for it. In the video, the cab driver said that the reason he couldn't recognise Anupam Kher at once, is because the actor "looked like a 20-25 year-old boy." ICYMI, this is the video we are referring to:

During his New York visit, Anupam Kher met his friend and colleague Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in the Big Apple. Here are the pictures from the meet:

On the professional front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the political drama The Accidental Prime Minister. He also released his autobiography Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly recently.

