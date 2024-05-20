From Shahid Kapoor To Janhvi Kapoor, B-Town Celebrities Cast Their Vote

Janhvi Kapoor pictured at the booth. (courtesy: ShahidKapoor)

Our favourite B-Town celebrities have stepped out to cast their vote during the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On Monday, many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Jahnvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Farhan Khan were clicked outside the polling booths. Let us talk about them all, one by one. Akshay Kumar casted his vote for the first time after regaining Indian citizenship. After voting, he interacted with the media. In the video shared by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter), Akshay can be heard saying, “I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter turnout will be good."

Janhvi Kapoor was also clicked outside a polling centre in Mumbai. For the day, the star wore a pink anarkali set.

Rajkummar Rao shared a message encouraging people to vote. Highlighting his inked finger in an image posted on Instagram Stories, the actor said, “Do cast your vote, everyone.”

After completing her voting duties, Sanya Malhotra shared a happy picture on Instagram. The side note read, “Done.”

Udta Punjab star Shahid Kapoor uploaded a selfie and said, “Cast your vote. Every vote matters.”

Legendary actor Dharmendra was also spotted at the polling booth. “Bhartiya hone ka sab se bada SABOOT …Aapka vote hai hai dosto . Apne iss haq ka fayda uthaye……… Vote zaroor daliyega [The biggest proof of being Indian is your vote, friends. Make use of this right... Make sure to cast your vote.],” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Sunny Kaushal dropped an image on Instagram Stories and said, “Duty fulfilled successfully...Did you guys vote?”

Veteran actress Hema Malini, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from the Mathura constituency, fulfilled her responsibility. She was joined by her daughter, actress Esha Deol.

Wait, there is more. After completing the voting procedure, Anil Kapoor said, "I have cast my vote. All citizens of India should vote."

In addition to Maharashtra, voting is taking place in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh today.