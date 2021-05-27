For Sayani Gupta, A Vacation Is All About 'Ocean, Tan And Travel'

Sayani Gupta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sayanigupta)

Sayani Gupta, in a throwback state of mind on Thursday, flipped through the pages of her vacation album and shared a stunning picture of herself from the time when a holiday was all about the "ocean, tan and travel" for her. In her latest post, Sayani Gupta can be seen sporting an orange bikini and sun-bathing at what appears to be a seaside location with her back towards the camera. The mesmerising view in Sayani Gupta's post left her fans and us in awe. Sharing the throwback picture, the actress wrote: "Throwback to the sun, water, ocean, tan and travel."

Apart from posting old pictures from her vacation, Sayani Gupta also gives us updates about her life on Instagram. The actress, 35, recently received her first dose of COVID vaccine. "Felt the most victorious after finding a slot last night, thanks to my Mini alarm. Had taken an afternoon slot, and as expected, there was some waiting involved. Felt strange to be out in the company of humans after so long and generally be out in the sun," she wrote while sharing pictures of herself from a vaccination center and added: "It went off smoothly."

Sayani Gupta made her Bollywood debut with Margarita With A Straw and featured in films like Parched, Baar Baar Dekho and Jolly LLB 2. Sayani is known for her performance in Four More Shots Please!, which also features Bani J, Kriti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo. The actress was last seen in the Netflix film Pagglait.