For Sara Ali Khan, These Celebs Are 'Always The Best.' Janhvi Kapoor Is One

Highlights Sara Ali Khan has shared a photo with her "always the best"

The photo features Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan has reposted Manish Malhotra's photo

Hey, everyone. We want you to take a look at Sara Ali Khan's “always the best” post. What is it about? Nothing much, just Sara spending some quality time with Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. It is a picture-perfect moment. Sara went for an all-black uber cool outfit for the evening. A sweatshirt and track pants that's all. Next to her is Janhvi in a black dress. The two are sitting on a couch. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, dressed in their fashionable best, are standing behind them. Sara has reposted Manish Malhotra's Instagram Stories and wrote, “Always the best.”

Sara Ali Khan wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film opposite Vicky Kaushal on Thursday. The movie was shot in Indore. And, Sara has announced the news in style. She has shared a snapshot featuring herself and Vicky Kaushal from the film and wrote, “Can't believe it's already over. Thank you, Laxman Utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better.”

Sara Ali Khan also thanked her co-star Vickey Kaushal for “making this journey so memorable”. She said, “Vicky Kaushal, every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You're one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I have met. And I am so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you.”

Thanking her team for all their efforts, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Thank you for making Sara look like Somya and making us both feel pretty and confident.”

Sara Ali Khan's special note has garnered dozens of fire and heart emojis. One of the comments came from Vicky Kaushal. The actor wrote, “Thank you for being you, Sara. You are all things amazing…Both as a person and as an actor.”

Vicky Kaushal has shared the same picture on Instagram but with a quirky caption. “Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai [What's in a name? The film has just wrapped up now],” he wrote. Vicky Kaushal has also thanked the “wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love.”

So are you excited to see Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal on screen?