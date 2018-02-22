For Priyanka Chopra, 'Being Fabulous Is Exhausting.' So, This

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for the third season of Quantico in New York, took out some time to rest her head on co-star Marlee Matlin. Priyanka posted a picture with Marlee Matlin on Instagram and captioned it, "So @themarleematlin is an incredible (Academy Award winning) actress but she truly, may be an even better pillow. #BeingFabulousIsExhausting." Going by her recent Instagram pictures, it seems that the actress is having a blast on the sets. Priyanka will be returning to television as Alex Parrish, a former FBI agent keen to join the CIA, in drama thriller series, Quantico .
Priyanka on Wednesday, shared a picture from the sets of Quantico, which sent Instagram to a meltdown. In the picture, Priyanka dressed in a spectacular black dress can be seen with her back towards the camera. "And then he said... "I hate to see you go... but I love to watch you leave..." #dayatwork," she wrote. The picture amassed 9 lakh likes within 12 hours.
Priyanka, who made her debut in Hollywood with Baywatch , also starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Effron, has a couple of projects like A Kid Like Jake , Isn't It Romantic and Tulia , in the pipeline. Back here in Bollywood, she's been busy with her production house - Purple Pebble Pictures.
