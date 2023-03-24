For Pradeep Sarkar, Tributes From Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan And Other Stars

A file photo of Pradeep Sarkar. (courtesy: rajndk)

Veteran filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who died at the age of 67 on Friday, was remembered by members of the Hindi film fraternity. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared the news of Pradeep Sarkar's death in a tweet and wrote: "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP." Ajay Devgn tweeted: "The news of Pradeep Sarkar's demise, 'Dada' to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences . My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada." Neil Nitin Mukesh, Patralekhaa posted throwback pictures in the form of memories with the late filmmaker to remember him.

Read Ajay Devgn's tribute:

My deepest condolences . My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada

"Terrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dada. Thank you for the love and for making me a small part of your life. Will miss you," wrote Abhishek Bachchan.

"Terrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dada. Thank you for the love and for making me a small part of your life. Will miss you," wrote Abhishek Bachchan.

"Ohh! That's so shocking! Rest in peace Dada," Manoj Bajpayee tweeted.

"Ohh! That's so shocking! Rest in peace Dada," Manoj Bajpayee tweeted.

Actress Patralekhaa, remembering the filmmaker, wrote: "Good bye Dada...You will be missed...Thank you for all the precious memories...I have learnt so much from you. Love and respect always."

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who worked with the filmmaker in Lafangey Parindey, tweeted: "DADA! Why? I'll miss you dada. Will always remember you as that child hearted, full of life man who taught me so much. Your creation Lafangey Parindey will always remain close to my heart. My prayers with the family."

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who worked with the filmmaker in Lafangey Parindey, tweeted: "DADA! Why? I'll miss you dada. Will always remember you as that child hearted, full of life man who taught me so much. Your creation Lafangey Parindey will always remain close to my heart. My prayers with the family."

Director duo Raj and DK also remembered the filmmaker.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, in his tribute, wrote: "Sad to know that well known brilliant filmmaker of our country Pradeep Sarkar ji passes away. A great loss to the film industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones."

pic.twitter.com/2RIC2F0w6e — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 24, 2023

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire tweeted: "Film maker and dearest friend Pradeep Sarkar the mad man left us this morning . Rest in peace Dada your passion for the art of cinema will stay in your works ! Duniya bhar ki mitti ikatthi karte the ab jannat ki mitti dibiya mein bharna.Thank you for loving me and my words."

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire tweeted: "Film maker and dearest friend Pradeep Sarkar the mad man left us this morning . Rest in peace Dada your passion for the art of cinema will stay in your works ! Duniya bhar ki mitti ikatthi karte the ab jannat ki mitti dibiya mein bharna.Thank you for loving me and my words."

Director Kunal Kohli tweeted: "Shocked and Sad to hear about Dada Pradeep Sarkar. Really sweet man. Had lovely conversations about cinema with him. RIP Dada."

Director Kunal Kohli tweeted: "Shocked and Sad to hear about Dada Pradeep Sarkar. Really sweet man. Had lovely conversations about cinema with him. RIP Dada."

Pradeep Sarkar's film credits include critically acclaimed projects like Parineeta, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Mardaani and Helicopter Eela among others. He also directed web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Forbidden Love and Arranged Marriage, among others.