For G Marimuthu, Tributes From Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi And Other Stars

A throwback photo of G Marimuthu. (courtesy: VijaySethuOffl)

Veteran filmmaker and actor G Marimuthu died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Chennai, news agency ANI reported. He died of cardiac arrest today around 8:30 am at a private hospital in the city. He collapsed while dubbing his voice for a television serial after which he was rushed to a private hospital in Vadapalani, where he was declared dead, ANI reported. Members of the Tamil film industry paid tributes to the actor. Superstar Rajinikanth paid tribute to his Jailer co-star on X (earlier called Twitter) "Marimuth was a wonderful person. His death shocked me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," he wrote.

Jawan actor Vijay Setupathi also paid tribute to the late actor. "RIP Marimuthu," he tweeted.

Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar tweeted, "Saddened!! Rest in peace Marimuthu sir ! Remembering the times with you..."

Prasanna, who worked with the filmmaker in Kannum Kannum and Pulivaal, wrote, "Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did Kannum Kannum and Pulivaal together. We had a brothers like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn't easy at all. As an actor finally he was doing very well. He should've been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip."

Sun Pictures, the production house that backed Jailer, tweeted, "Condolences! Your work has been impeccable and irreplaceable. Rest in peace Marimuthu."

Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar paid tribute to the late actor-filmmaker and she wrote, "So sad and shocked to hear of his passing of Marimuthu have worked with him a man with talent , gone so soon. Condolences to his family."

G Marimuthu's film credits include Vaali, Jeeva, Pariyerum Perumal to name a few. He was last seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer. He began his career as a filmmaker with the 2008 film Kannum Kannum. Besides being an actor and a filmmaker, Marimuthu, in the initial stages of his career, worked as an assistant director and also collaborated with lyricist Vairamuthu. He famously starred in the Tamil television series Ethirneechal.