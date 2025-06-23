<i>Anupamaa</i> Set Catches Fire In Mumbai, AICWA Seeks Action Against Makers

A massive fire broke out on the sets of the popular TV show Anupamaa at Film City in Mumbai's Goregaon on Monday (June 23). The fire broke out around 5 am in the morning and completely destroyed the set, just two hours before the day's shoot was scheduled to begin, according to reports.

Several employees and crew members were on the scene, getting ready for the shoot when the incident happened. No deaths or casualties have been reported as yet.

While the cause of the fire is still unknown, BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade said the fire started in a tent structure. At 6:26 am, the fire was declared a Level-I emergency.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Fire breaks out on the set of TV show ‘Anupamaa' at Film City, Goregaon. Further details awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/LyCY2wAUFx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2025

Following the incident, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) released a statement, criticising the makers for negligence and called for a thorough, high-level investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The association also advocated for the compulsory implementation of robust fire safety protocols at all filming locations.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta demanded the immediate suspension of the Managing Director of Film City and the Labour Commissioner of Mumbai. "AICWA alleges that due to their collusion and wilful negligence, producers are not compelled to adhere to mandatory fire safety protocols, putting thousands of workers' lives in grave danger," the post read.

"AICWA has also called for a criminal FIR to be filed against the producers, the production house, the television channel, as well as the Film City Managing Director and Labour Commissioner. Furthermore, AICWA demands that the investigation must also explore whether the fire was deliberately set by the producers or the channel in order to illegitimately claim insurance — a horrifying possibility that would mean risking lives for financial gain," it added.

Massive Fire Breaks Out on the Set of ‘Anupamaa' in Mumbai's Film City – AICWA Demands High-Level Investigation and Accountability



Mumbai, 23rd June 2025 – A major fire broke out early this morning at 5:00 AM on the set of the popular television serial Anupamaa in Film City,… pic.twitter.com/KjxXGyM9mn — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) June 23, 2025

Closing the statement, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to immediately order a thorough fire safety assessment of all movie sets and studios in the state. The AICWA president added that any TV channel, production company, or producer discovered to be violating fire safety regulations needs to be immediately banned.