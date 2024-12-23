After Gaurav Khanna, <i>Anupamaa Star</i> Alisha Parveen Quits The Show: "Don't Know Why"

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is once again back in the headlines after Alisha Parveen, who plays Rupali's daughter on screen, has been ousted from the show. Since the middle of this year, actors like Sudhanshu Pandey, Kedar Aashish, Nidhi Shah, Muskan Bamne, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma quit the show, hinting at a "problem" with the lead actor.

Alisha took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Hello everyone, I didn't quit the show Anupamaa but I don't know the reason exactly why this happened, everything was good but I don't know why this suddenly happened, it was shocking for me too."

She continued, "But thank you so much for loving Raahi/Aadhya, I am so grateful to be a part of this show, I worked so hard for the character, but I don't know what just happened, just thankyou everyone who loved me! I will miss this show from the depth of my heart."

Later in an interview with ETimes, the actress also said that she was informed about her exit a day prior in a meeting. She also added she was completely cluless about what led to this decision.

According to a report in India Forums, actress Adrija Roy will be replacing Alisha.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, producer Rajan Shahi also came under media glare as he was portrayed as someone "difficult" to work with.

The Hindi remake of a popular Bengali serial has taken a leap in the storyline, propelling a lot of stars quit the show. Rupali Ganguly enjoys widespread fame, courtesy her hit turn to the show.



