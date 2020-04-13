Find Someone Who Looks At You The Way Virat Kohli Looks At Anushka Sharma

Highlights
- Virat shared a pic featuring Anushka
- "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing," wrote Virat
- Anushka's pet dog Dude also features in the photo
Virat Kohli shared yet another loved-up photo from his quarantine diaries with Anushka Sharma and it's so darn cute. "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing," Virat simply captioned the post. In the photo, Virat and Anushka can be seen playing with their pet dog Dude, a glimpse of which we got on Anushka's Instagram earlier. While Anushka cuddles Dude in the photo, Virat adorably admires Anushka. So, let's take a moment to appreciate the way Virat Kohli looks at Anushka Sharma. The star couple's new photo is all about hugs and cuddle.
Earlier, Anushka had shared a snippet from the same day on Instagram, writing: "Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were 'busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through."
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were 'busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
The couple, who are staying with their parents in Mumbai, have been catching up on fun things when at home. While Virat played Monopoly with Anushka's family, he also got treated to a salon session by Anushka.
It's from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
Virat and Anushka have also pledged donations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coronavirus relief fund. The country is in its final days of a three-week lockdown till April 14. Ahead of the lockdown, Anushka was preoccupied with her production projects till production of all upcoming projects were recently put on hold. For Virat, the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was scheduled to begin from March 29, has been postponed.