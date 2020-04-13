Find Someone Who Looks At You The Way Virat Kohli Looks At Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shared this photo (courtesy virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli shared yet another loved-up photo from his quarantine diaries with Anushka Sharma and it's so darn cute. "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing," Virat simply captioned the post. In the photo, Virat and Anushka can be seen playing with their pet dog Dude, a glimpse of which we got on Anushka's Instagram earlier. While Anushka cuddles Dude in the photo, Virat adorably admires Anushka. So, let's take a moment to appreciate the way Virat Kohli looks at Anushka Sharma. The star couple's new photo is all about hugs and cuddle.

Earlier, Anushka had shared a snippet from the same day on Instagram, writing: "Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were 'busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through."

The couple, who are staying with their parents in Mumbai, have been catching up on fun things when at home. While Virat played Monopoly with Anushka's family, he also got treated to a salon session by Anushka.

Virat and Anushka have also pledged donations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coronavirus relief fund. The country is in its final days of a three-week lockdown till April 14. Ahead of the lockdown, Anushka was preoccupied with her production projects till production of all upcoming projects were recently put on hold. For Virat, the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was scheduled to begin from March 29, has been postponed.