'Finally My Community Has A Film': Rajkummar Rao's Sister-In-Law Parnalekha On Badhaai Do

The film released on February 11

Badhaai Do, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, opened to stellar reviews from fans and critics. The latest addition to the fan club is Rajkummar Rao's sister-in-law Parnalekha (who is actor Patralekha's sister). In an extensive Instagram post, she wrote: "Badhaai Do, is an intimate revolution that will activate a desire of transformation in the way "LGBTQIA+" oriented films are made in India. Finally, my community has a film; wherein, two girls are not sexually objectified for being two dykes in love, and two men aren't being called "meetha" and "chukka" for being homosexual studs. At the end of the day, it's all about the sensitivity in "the gaze" and not only about "the gays" in LGBTQIA+ films. Really appreciated the "absence" of the "male gaze" in this sensitive queer outing. The emotional, physical and psychological consequences of "lavender marriages" are intense, honourable, honest and dramatic. Add a bit of humour to this conflict and you get a light hearted dramedy called Badhaai do.. Watch it."

Badhaai Do showcases the story of two LGBTQ+ characters - a gay cop (played by Rajkummar Rao) and Bhumi Pednekar, who is dating another woman. Rajkummar and Bhumi decide to get married and live like flatmates in order to avoid pressure from their families and continue to see people that they actually like. Chum Darang plays the role of Rimjim, Bhumi Pednekar's girlfriend in the film, while Gulshan Devaiah makes a cameo as Rajkummar Rao's partner.

Speaking of Bhumi Pednekar's performance in the film, Parnalekha wrote: "Thank you, for Sumi! She is me. Shuddered! Some of them leading ladies have in the past when asked to play a lesbian. Not you! You've led the way! Somewhere, in some corner of rural India, You have inspired a "tomboy" to live her/his/theys life with integrity, honesty and bravery. Thank you, for being you."

This is what Parnalekha wrote for brother-in-law Rajkummar Rao's performance. "Charlie Munger, often speaks of making friends with the eminent dead. Basically, one of the richest men in the world is urging folks to read books written by the greatest thinkers, philosophers etc of all time. It warms my heart to know that your name will appear in the acting books, and that a 100 years later, some random loner or aspiring actor will have found a friend in you. To Shardul and to your brave choices as an actor." She added the hashtag #newqueercinema.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee, gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "The film unequivocally champions the cause of individuality and inclusivity while delivering an engaging story that is funny, thought-provoking and intriguingly angular in one fell swoop, keeping its feet firmly on the ground."